EU considering 'provisional participation' model for Ukraine: media reports
Palestine honors Spanish Foreign Minister Albares with highest civil award
Turkish FM discusses global issues with UN chief, Pakistani counterpart
Trump weighs sending 2nd aircraft carrier to Middle East amid talks with Iran
Trump's commerce secretary acknowledges 2012 trip to Epstein’s island
Emails show Epstein maintained ties with influential Emirati businessman after conviction
UNICEF says more than 200M children need humanitarian aid in 2026
Lufthansa pilots, cabin crew to strike Thursday
Netanyahu revokes citizenship of 2 Palestinians in Israel
Syrian Army begins withdrawal from Hasakah's outskirts under agreement with SDF
US justice system 'must do its job' in Epstein case: French president
UN reports continued Israeli shelling, airstrikes in Gaza, warns civilians at risk
South Korean president, NATO chief discuss enhancing defense cooperation
Türkiye's Diplomacy | Rafah Reopens In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy, we explore the reopening of the Rafah border crossing under the shadow of a fragile ceasefire and ongoing Israeli occupation.
EU must replace US 'strategic enablers' to strengthen defense: commissioner
Netherlands denounces Israeli measures to expand control over West Bank
Netanyahu says will discuss Iran with Trump on US visit
Boys ages 12, 13 stabbed at school in London
Iraq dismantles terrorist cell, arrests ISIS commander
Canada's Carney speaks to Trump after dispute over Ontario-Michigan bridge
New ambassadors present their credentials to President Erdoğan
Turkish Airlines to begin flights to Chinese city of Urumqi
France 'strongly condemns' Israeli measures to expand control over West Bank
US VP deletes Armenian memorial post, drawing rebuke from major lobby group
At least 18 cold-related deaths in New York City as weekend temperatures plunged below polar levels
Macron urges EU to close ranks against US and China
US sanctions Hezbollah gold exchange, international procurement network

Israeli army forces Palestinian shepherds to evacuate
Israeli strike collapses building in Khan Yunis, damages nearby homes
Methane gas bursts could explain Bermuda Triangle disappearances, scientists say
Second U.S.-Mexico border wall expansion underway in Santa Teresa
Toronto residents skate on frozen lake Ontario amid freezing cold
London nursery worker sentenced 8 years for assaulting 21 babies