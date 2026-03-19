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Not everyone has an inner voice, new study reveals

Research shows most people don't constantly "talk" in their minds; thoughts often appear as images, feelings, or sensations instead of words.

Agencies and A News / Life
Published 19.03.2026 08:22
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Not everyone has an inner voice, new study reveals

New research reveals that not everyone has a constant inner monologue. Contrary to popular belief, our minds don't spend the day forming sentences.

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Not everyone has an inner voice, new study reveals

Experts say the inner voice is a mechanism that activates when needed—much like a fridge light that turns on when the door opens.

Psychologist Russell Hurlburt explains that people often misinterpret their own inner experiences. Many assume they are thinking constantly in words, but in reality, this occurs much less frequently.

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Not everyone has an inner voice, new study reveals

Studies suggest that only about a quarter of our thoughts are verbal. The rest take the form of images, emotions, or sensory awareness—meaning not everyone "talks" inside their head.

To study this, researchers signal participants randomly during the day to record what they are thinking, preventing inaccurate recollection later.

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Not everyone has an inner voice, new study reveals

Experts note that internal dialogue is just one way of thinking. Some people think mostly in visuals, others through feelings. This may explain why techniques like "positive thinking" or self-talk do not have the same effect on everyone.

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Not everyone has an inner voice, new study reveals

In conclusion, the study shows that we don't know our minds as well as we think. Understanding our thought patterns can help us manage emotions more effectively.

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Not everyone has an inner voice, new study reveals
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