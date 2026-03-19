'We need an exit from this war, not escalation,' says Kaja Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that the Middle East needs a cessation of the war instead of escalation amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"It's clear that we need an exit from this war, not escalation," Kallas said as EU leaders gather in Brussels.

She denounced Iran's attacks on Qatar's energy infrastructure, underlining that they "create further chaos."

Kallas also reiterated the need to continue supporting Ukraine, highlighting that it is connected with the war in the Middle East.

"Russia is gaining from the war in the Middle East, so that's why exiting or ending this war is equally important to having a solution, also for Ukraine," she added.

Kallas further noted that member states do not have a wish to expand Operation Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz. "The ministers were saying that we were not consulted. Some were even saying that we tried to convince parties not to start this war, and we don't know what the objectives of this war are."

She added that there is no international law basis if they think about using force.

"The member states do not have an appetite to go to this war," Kallas said.