TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE DOWN AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 13,035.36 points, down 0.61% or 79.78 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 fell by 0.78% to close at 13,115.13 points, with a daily transaction volume of 134 billion liras ($3.03 billion).

The stock exchange traded for half a day on Thursday due to the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and will be closed on Friday.

As of 10.50 am local time (0750GMT), exchange rates stood at 44.3205 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 50.8095 to the euro, and 58.8190 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,751.90 while Brent crude futures at $109.8 per barrel.





