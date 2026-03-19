Qatar declares Iranian military, security attaches ‘persona non grata’

An Iranian-launched missile is intercepted and destroyed by defense systems over Doha, Qatar on February 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

Qatar declared the military and security attaches at the Iranian Embassy in Doha "persona non grata" on Wednesday and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the decision was taken "in light of the repeated Iranian targeting and brutal aggression" on Qatar's sovereignty and security, "in a flagrant violation of the principles of international law, Security Council Resolution No. 2817 and the rules of good neighborliness."

The ministry warned that if Iran continues "this hostile approach, Qatar will take further measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and national interests."

"Qatar reserves its right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, in accordance with international law," the ministry stressed.

The decision, which also covers staff working in the two attaches' offices, came after an Iranian missile attack on the Ras Laffan gas production site in Qatar.

Regional escalations continued to rage since Israel and the US have launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.