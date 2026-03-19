EU urged to probe Israeli spies' role in Slovenian election

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob has reportedly urged the European Union (EU) to investigate allegations that Israeli private intelligence firm Black Cube interfered in the country's election campaign.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Golob called the reported operations a "clear hybrid threat against the European Union and its Member States, which negatively impacts or potentially threatens our common values, procedures, and political processes," according to an exclusive report published by Politico on Tuesday.

Slovenian authorities say four Black Cube operatives conducted "illegal surveillance" and wiretapping in the country. The claims follow the release of leaked recordings allegedly linking figures close to Golob's government to corruption.

The allegations surfaced just days before Slovenia's parliamentary election on March 22, where Golob faces a close race against opposition leader Janez Jansa.

Golob called on the European Commission to refer the case to the bloc's European Democracy Shield mechanism, aimed at countering foreign interference and disinformation.





