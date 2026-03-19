Saudi foreign minister says Iran must stop attacks on Gulf states

Saudi Arabia has called on Iran to halt its attacks on neighbouring Gulf states, according to the broadcaster Al Jazeera.



The attacks by Iran on its neighbours would have consequences, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said after talks with foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh, Al Jazeera reported.



Iran was only further isolating itself through its actions, Saudi Arabia's top diplomat said.



"I would hope that they understand the message of the meeting today, recalculate quickly and stop attacking their neighbours," he was quoted as saying.



Iran has repeatedly attacked Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries with missiles and drones since the start of the Iran war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.



Iran's justification that the attacks were linked to the presence of US military bases was "unconvincing," Faisal bin Farhan said.



"Iran's attacks on neighbouring countries were premeditated, and what we are witnessing now confirms this," he added.



"We are going to use every lever we have, political, economic, diplomatic ... to get these attacks to stop."



Saudi Arabia had convened the meeting of foreign ministers to jointly promote security and stability in the region, it said ahead of the talks.



After the meeting, Saudi Arabia was again targeted by drones. Three drones were intercepted and destroyed in the east of the country, the Defence Ministry said on social media platform X.



