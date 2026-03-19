Oman condemns attacks on energy facilities in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Oman's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned attacks targeting energy facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia as the war between Iran and the US continues to escalate.

In a statement, the ministry called for adhering to international laws and norms by avoiding attacks on civilian facilities and global energy supplies.

It called for de-escalation and an immediate halt to military operations, urging all parties to prioritize diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes in a way that preserves regional security and stability.

The ministry also expressed solidarity with the affected countries and their "legitimate measures" to safeguard their security and stability.

It demanded the UN Security Council assume its responsibilities and take necessary steps to halt the war and its consequences, reaffirming that addressing the root causes of the conflict through dialogue "remains the most effective path to achieving lasting stability in the region."

Regional escalation continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.