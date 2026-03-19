ARAB, ISLAMIC COUNTRIES CONDEMN IRANS ATTACKS, URGE DE-ESCALATION

Arab and Islamic countries strongly condemned Iran's "deliberate" ballistic missile and drone attacks, calling for an immediate halt and respect for international law, a joint statement issued Thursday said.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates met in Riyadh on March 18 to discuss recent Iranian attacks and broader regional escalation.

The ministers said the attacks targeted civilian areas and infrastructure in neighboring countries, stressing that such actions cannot be justified under any circumstances.

They affirmed that states have the right to defend themselves in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, while urging Iran to stop its attacks and promote diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

The ministers also called on Iran to refrain from threatening international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and maritime security in the Bab al-Mandab, and to halt support, financing and arming of affiliated militias in Arab countries.

They reaffirmed support for Lebanon's sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity, backing efforts to limit weapons to the state, and condemned Israel's attacks on Lebanon and its expansionist policies in the region.





