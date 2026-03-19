Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

Baklava, one of the most beloved desserts of Turkish cuisine, is a staple of festive tables with its paper-thin layers and sweet syrup. Though it may seem like a master-level dessert, baklava can be made at home with the right techniques and a few key tips. From dough consistency and thin layers to syrup temperature and baking time, every detail directly affects the final taste and texture. Here are essential tips for making perfectly crispy baklava at home. Ingredients: For the dough: 3 cups flour 1 egg 1 cup milk 1 small glass vegetable oil 1 tbsp vinegar 1 tsp salt 1 tsp baking powder For rolling: 1 cup starch (wheat or corn) For filling: 2 cups finely ground walnuts or pistachios For topping: 200 g butter (melted) For the syrup: 3 cups sugar 3 cups water 4–5 drops lemon juice Instructions: Add sugar and water to a pot. Once it starts boiling, cook for about 10 minutes.