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Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

With the right techniques, this iconic dessert can be made at home, delivering thin layers, rich filling, and perfectly balanced syrup.

Agencies and A News / Food
Published 19.03.2026 12:59
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Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

Baklava, one of the most beloved desserts of Turkish cuisine, is a staple of festive tables with its paper-thin layers and sweet syrup.

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Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

Though it may seem like a master-level dessert, baklava can be made at home with the right techniques and a few key tips. From dough consistency and thin layers to syrup temperature and baking time, every detail directly affects the final taste and texture. Here are essential tips for making perfectly crispy baklava at home.

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Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

Ingredients:

For the dough:

  • 3 cups flour

  • 1 egg

  • 1 cup milk

  • 1 small glass vegetable oil

  • 1 tbsp vinegar

  • 1 tsp salt

  • 1 tsp baking powder

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Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

For rolling:

  • 1 cup starch (wheat or corn)

For filling:

  • 2 cups finely ground walnuts or pistachios

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Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

For topping:

  • 200 g butter (melted)

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Perfect baklava at home: Tips for a crispy holiday treat

For the syrup:

  • 3 cups sugar

  • 3 cups water

  • 4–5 drops lemon juice

Instructions:

  1. Add sugar and water to a pot.

  2. Once it starts boiling, cook for about 10 minutes.

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