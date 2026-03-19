Alarms sound in central Israel after missile barrage from Iran

Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel on Thursday after a new missile barrage from Iran, local media reported.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said alarms were activated in several areas in central Israel, including Gush Dan, the Lowlands, Sharon, the Valley, and Samaria after missiles were detected from Iran.

An Israeli army statement said that air defenses were operating to intercept the incoming missiles.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

At least 15 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 injured in Iranian attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation, according to Israeli figures.

Regional escalation continued to flare since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.