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AI diet plans risk teen health, study shows

Research finds AI-generated diets often miscalculate nutrients, posing growth and health risks for adolescents.

Agencies and A News / Health
Published 19.03.2026 08:49
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AI diet plans risk teen health, study shows

A recent study by a university's Department of Nutrition and Dietetics has revealed that AI-generated diet plans carry risks that may negatively affect adolescents' development. The research was published in the international journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

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AI diet plans risk teen health, study shows

The study, conducted by Dr. Ayşe Betül Demirbaş Bilen and Dr. Gülen Ecem Kalkan, compared diets created by AI chat systems with those designed by dietitians following scientific guidelines. Researchers analyzed 60 three-day diet plans generated by five AI models for four standardized adolescent profiles, comparing them to reference plans from dietitians.

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AI diet plans risk teen health, study shows

Results showed that AI diets often underestimated daily energy needs by about 700 kcal and caused imbalances in macronutrient distribution, with lower carbohydrates and higher protein and fat ratios.

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AI diet plans risk teen health, study shows

Dr. Kalkan emphasized that adolescence is a critical period for growth and development, and such imbalanced nutrition models could have long-term negative health effects.

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AI diet plans risk teen health, study shows
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