Merz: Germany ready to support Hormuz mission once fighting ends

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that Germany is ready to support an international mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, but only after the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran is ended.

Merz made the remarks to reporters ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels, where discussions are expected to focus on the conflict, surging global energy prices, and disruptions in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

"I want us to send a clear signal that we are ready to help. But for that to happen, the fighting must cease," Merz said, emphasizing that Germany would only join such a mission with an international legal mandate.

The chancellor welcomed signals from Washington indicating a willingness to pursue de-escalation. "I am particularly grateful that the US president sent a signal last night that he is also prepared to bring about an end to the fighting," he said, though he noted this would require Iran to abandon its nuclear program and attacks on its neighbors and engage in negotiations.

"If all of this is possible in the coming days, then we are moving in the right direction. But we will be confronted with these challenges for a long time to come," Merz said. He added that Germany remains in close contact with regional partners and Gulf states regarding the latest developments.