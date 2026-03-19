Classic quince dessert: A light Ramadan favorite

If you're looking for a light yet elegant dessert from Ottoman cuisine, quince dessert is a perfect choice. Especially popular after iftar for its easy digestion, this traditional sweet turns soft and flavorful when cooked properly. Here's how to prepare perfectly tender quince dessert with its signature deep red color. Ingredients: 3 large quinces 1½ cups sugar 1 cinnamon stick 4–5 cloves 1 cup water Quince seeds (for natural coloring) For topping: Clotted cream or crushed walnuts Instructions: Cut the quinces in half and carefully remove the cores. Keep the seeds. Peel the quinces and place them in a pot immediately to prevent browning. Fill the hollow centers with sugar. Add water, quince seeds, cinnamon stick, and cloves. Simmer on low heat with the lid on for 45–60 minutes until softened and richly colored.