Macron calls for temporary halt to fighting in M.East to allow negotiations

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged calm as the Middle East enters the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and called for a temporary halt to fighting to allow negotiations amid US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.

"As the region enters a period of religious celebration, I believe all sides should calm down. The fighting should stop, at least for a few days, to give negotiations a chance," Macron told reporters as EU leaders gathered in Brussels.

He voiced support for the idea of a "moratorium" on attacks against civilian infrastructure and civilians in the conflict, along with a rapid de-escalation.

"France, as always, supports a return to negotiations, a return to dialogue, and de-escalation in the region," Macron said.

He further recalled that the situation in Iran should not make them forget the humanitarian situation in Gaza, "for which we must remain mobilized."

"I would like to say here that yesterday I had the opportunity to speak with the emir of Qatar, whose country was directly hit, with gas production facilities targeted. Several other Gulf countries were also struck for the first time in a similar way to how Iran had been hit earlier that morning. This escalation is reckless," Macron also said.

He further stressed the need to provide "full and unconditional support" to Lebanon, to help the country preserve its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security.

"To do this, we must help the Lebanese authorities -- both political and military -- regain control, have a monopoly on weapons. (...) The second point is to convince Israel that this work must be carried out by the Lebanese themselves, by the Lebanese Armed Forces, and not by violating Lebanese territorial sovereignty or bombing Lebanese territory," Macron underscored.