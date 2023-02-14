 Contact Us

WATCH A NEWS

Why was Türkiye quake so destructive, how does it compare to similar ones?
Why was Türkiye quake so destructive, how does it compare to similar ones?
Rescue teams from all around world in Türkiye to help rescue efforts
Rescue teams from all around world in Türkiye to help rescue efforts
Live miracle rescue from Kahramanmaraş at 222nd hour of quake
Live miracle rescue from Kahramanmaraş at 222nd hour of quake
Erdoğan: Türkiye received solidarity messages from dozens of countries
Erdoğan: Türkiye received solidarity messages from dozens of countries
Brothers pulled from rubble of collapsed building in quake-hit Maraş
Brothers pulled from rubble of collapsed building in quake-hit Maraş