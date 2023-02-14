WATCH A NEWS

Contact Us
Why was Türkiye quake so destructive, how does it compare to similar ones?
Rescue teams from all around world in Türkiye to help rescue efforts
Live miracle rescue from Kahramanmaraş at 222nd hour of quake
Erdoğan: Türkiye received solidarity messages from dozens of countries
Brothers pulled from rubble of collapsed building in quake-hit Maraş