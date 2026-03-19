Erdogan vows strict measures on air incursions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara continues to take firm measures against airspace violations and to strengthen national security.

"With the awareness that we bear the responsibility of 86 million people, we never abandon caution and prudence. While taking a very firm stance against actions that violate our airspace, we also continue to take steps to strengthen the peace and security of our nation," Erdogan said.

The president made the remarks in a video message greeting Turkish citizens on Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, the festival that follows the holy month of Ramadan.

He expressed his wishes for the Eid to bring goodness, blessings, and beauty to the country, the Islamic world, and all humanity and also mentioned the situation in the Middle East.

"Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are trying to observe Ramadan Bayram under Israel's attacks, which violate ceasefire rules and block humanitarian aid. In various parts of Palestine -- especially East Jerusalem and the West Bank -- as well as in southern Lebanon, policies of occupation and destruction continue at full intensity," he said.

He also emphasized that attacks launched against Iran on Feb. 28, along with Iran's missile and drone retaliations toward third countries, have further escalated regional tensions.

"In the face of this troubling picture, with the awareness that we bear the responsibility of 86 million people, we never abandon caution and prudence," Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye continues to take firm measures against airspace violations and to strengthen national security.

Referring to the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative launched 17 months ago, Erdogan said they have overcome many critical thresholds smoothly.

"With the resolution of the issue in northern Syria through reconciliation, our security concerns have eased, (and) Syria's territorial integrity has been preserved," he said.

"Our goal is to bring this beneficial process we have started to a safe conclusion, taking into account the bloody scenarios that are sought to be staged in our region."

Erdogan also mentioned that in a period when global uncertainty is increasing, Türkiye managed to grow its economy by 3.6% last year, with Türkiye becoming the third fastest-growing country among OECD nations in 2025.