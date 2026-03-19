Israeli strike kills Palestinian, injures another in Gaza City despite ceasefire

A Palestinian was killed and another seriously injured in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on Thursday, in a new violation of a ceasefire deal in effect since last October, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that the casualties were reported in the strike that targeted a gathering of civilians near Al-Shawa Square in eastern Gaza City.

Palestinians have reported near-daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire deal that has halted Israel's two-year war on the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 677 Palestinians have been killed and 1,813 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

Israel has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured about 172,000 since Oct. 8, 2023, along with widespread destruction affecting 90% of the territory's infrastructure.



















