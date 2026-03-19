Sanchez links 'illegal' Iran war to wider M.East conflicts ahead of EU summit

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that the war in Iran is "interconnected" with conflicts across the Middle East, including Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, as he urged a unified European response ahead of an EU summit.

Speaking before the meeting, Sanchez described the situation as "a very defining moment" for the EU, stressing the need to send "a clear message" that Europe stands for multilateralism and international law.

He strongly criticized the conflict, calling the Iran war "illegal" and saying there is "no reason behind it," warning that it is causing significant harm to civilians and increasing displacement while also affecting economic stability.

He called on EU leaders to remain united and prioritize a diplomatic solution to the escalating crisis.

"We have to be involved, engaged in a diplomatic solution in this escalation of the war in Iran and in the whole Middle East," he said. "I do believe that this war is interconnected with the rest of the wars that we have witnessed over the last few years when it comes to Gaza, also the West Bank, and, of course, what is happening in Lebanon."

The Spanish leader also said his government is preparing measures to tackle the economic impact of the conflict, including support for affected sectors and longer-term policies linked to Spain's energy transition.

Sanchez reiterated that the Spanish government, as well as Spanish society, has condemned the Iran war from the very beginning, saying, "We do not support."