Drone hits operational unit at Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery in Kuwait

3D-printed oil pump jacks and the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) logo appear in this illustration taken March 2, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced on Thursday that a drone struck an operational unit at the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, which is operated by Kuwait National Petroleum Company, resulting in a limited fire.

In a statement, the corporation said the attack did not result in any injuries, adding that emergency teams managed to contain the fire in line with the highest approved safety standards.

It added that the relevant authorities have begun taking the necessary measures to address the incident and ensure the safety of operations at the refinery.

The attack follows a string of recent strikes on Kuwait. In recent days, authorities reported intercepting missiles and drones aimed at military facilities without causing casualties.

Iran has said it is targeting what it describes as US military sites and interests in the region as part of the ongoing escalation linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.