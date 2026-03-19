US Senate rejects bill to limit Trump’s war powers

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill to limit US President Donald Trump's ability to wage war on Iran without congressional authorization.

The bill, which aimed to limit Trump's attacks on Iran, was put to a vote in the US Senate. Democrats introduced the bill, which was rejected by a vote of 53 "no" to 47 "yes."

"We do not know Donald Trump's goals. We do not know Donald Trump's timeline. We do not know what victory even looks like in his eyes," Chuck Schumer, Democratic leader, said before the vote, according to the Guardian.

Rand Paul was the only Republican to support the measure, while John Fetterman was the only Democrat to oppose it.

The vote marked the second effort by Democrats to compel Congress to take a position on the ongoing, open-ended US-Israeli military campaign that started late last month.

The 1973 "War Powers Resolution" requires the US president to seek congressional approval before declaring war on any country and mandates that the president notify Congress in advance of taking such a step.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.