Robot wars on the horizon: AI advancements could lead to battle of machines in two years, expert warns

Entrepreneur Matt Clifford is urging immediate action to regulate the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) before it reaches a point where it could be used to develop bio-weapons with the potential to cause mass casualties. This comes in the wake of a recent letter signed by 350 AI experts, emphasizing the need to address AI as an existential threat similar to pandemics or nuclear weapons.

Published 06.06.2023 19:27
Tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford is urging immediate action to regulate the capabilities of AI, citing concerns that failure to do so could result in the development of bio-weapons with the potential to cause significant loss of lif
