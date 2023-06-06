Robot wars on the horizon: AI advancements could lead to battle of machines in two years, expert warns

Entrepreneur Matt Clifford is urging immediate action to regulate the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) before it reaches a point where it could be used to develop bio-weapons with the potential to cause mass casualties. This comes in the wake of a recent letter signed by 350 AI experts, emphasizing the need to address AI as an existential threat similar to pandemics or nuclear weapons.

