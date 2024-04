Turkish carmaker Togg makes waves with announcement of new T8X model

Togg, the Turkish car manufacturer, has begun developing a fresh T8X edition - a B-segment SUV. In a statement to Anadolu, CEO Gürcan Karakaş shared that they plan to introduce this model following the launch of their T10F sedan in the upcoming year.

