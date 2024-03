Turkish robot, designed for robotic coding, to gain new skills with AI

In Türkiye's Bursa, a technology company operating in the Ulutek Technopark Technology Development Zone has initiated work to transform the robot "Cuma," which it designed as the first phase of robotic coding training material, into a physical assistant the size of an adult human, capable of walking, speaking, and learning.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 15.03.2024 22:23





