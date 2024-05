Türkiye’s 1st fully domestically produced communications satellite to be sent to US in June

"Türkiye currently has five communications and four observation satellites in orbit, and we not only use them for our needs but also in providing services to other countries," said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu at the Space Systems Assembly, Integration and Test Center at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) campus in Ankara.

Anadolu Agency / Technology Published 15.05.2024 10:18





