Turkish fighter jet KAAN successfully conducts 2nd test flight

"Our national combat aircraft, which successfully made its first flight on Feb. 21, took off from the runway at 08.46 this morning, remained in the air for 14 minutes, and reached an altitude of 10,000 feet," Haluk Görgün, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency, said Monday on X.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 06.05.2024 18:44





