Healthy and balanced diet | It’s inevitable to talk about Turkish cuisine without dried fruits

With the country ranking first in the world in terms of dried fruit production and exportation, it's inevitable to talk about Turkish cuisine without mentioning its love of all dried nuts and fruits. Over the centuries, Turkish people developed an affinity for these products and these healthy snacks became an indispensable part of our kitchens.

A News / Food Published 30.12.2022 12:13





