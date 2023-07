Seasonal harvest begins for agricultural laborers in apricot-rich Malatya

In the apricot-rich region of Malatya, which accounts for a significant portion of the world's dried apricot production, the demanding seasonal work of agricultural laborers has commenced. With approximately 9 million apricot trees out of Türkiye's 22 million located in this city, the ongoing harvest is a crucial time for the region's economy.

Published 20.07.2023





