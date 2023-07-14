"Blue Crabs" of Dalyan Channel creating alternative flavor

The blue crabs caught in the Dalyan District of Ortaca in Muğla are attracting interest from tourists visiting the region. In Dalyan, where the famous İztuzu Beach, chosen as 'Europe's Best Open Space' by readers of The Times in 2008, is located, the blue crabs, which are native to South America, are cooked to delight the taste buds of tourists. The blue crabs caught in Dalyan Channel undergo various processes at the integrated facilities of Dalyan Fisheries Cooperative The process of bringing the blue crabs to the center, cleaning them, placing some in cold storage, and cooking and packaging others for sale to tourists was documented step by step. Tourists participating in tours on Dalyan Channel show interest in the blue crabs. Dalyan Fisheries Cooperative President Arif Yalılı emphasized that the blue crab is one of the region's most special products and said, 'We have made the blue crab a part of the region's tourism. Our guests who come on day trips from Antalya, Aydın, Denizli, and İzmir can see the live blue crabs. Those who wish can taste the cooked and prepared blue crabs at DALKO. We are contributing significantly to the country's economy. It has become a highly sought-after product.' Yalılı highlighted that the blue crab is also found and hunted in some other provinces in Türkiye . However, due to the difference in taste, the blue crabs in Dalyan are particularly preferred. In recent years, due to the insufficient supply of the locally caught product, they have started to source them from outside as well. Yalılı pointed out that Dalyan is not only the apple of Türkiye's eye but also a global gem. He stated, 'We process around 30 tons of blue crabs annually in Dalyan Channel. In this regard, we contribute to the regional economy and create tourism diversity.' Arif Yalılı mentioned that DALKO has 750 members and receives demand from abroad. However, at present, they can only meet the domestic market's needs.