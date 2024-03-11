How to make famous Turkish dessert Güllaç

Güllaç, which has its origins in the Ottoman Palace cuisine, is considered one of the easiest and most delicious Turkish desserts ever. INGREDIENTS: - 12 sheets of güllaç - 1.5 liters of milk - 2 cups of sugar - Ground walnuts - 2 tablespoons of rose water (optional) HOW TO MAKE GÜLLAÇ DESSERT: Then, we let the milk cool to room temperature. If you have heated it to a temperature that is not too hot to touch, you won't need to wait for it to cool again. If the milk boils, your dessert will become doughy, so it should be warm to the touch. We place the first güllaç sheet in a deep tray with the shiny side facing up. We pour a few ladles of milk over it, making sure to moisten all sides. Let's repeat the same process for the remaining güllaç sheets, and after moistening the 6th sheet, let's sprinkle walnuts on this layer and then layer the other güllaç sheets in the same way, moistening them. Add 2 tablespoons of rose water to the remaining sweetened milk and drizzle it over the dessert. Make sure that the rose water you use here is not a cosmetic product. Let's store our prepared dessert in the refrigerator for about 2 hours. After resting for at least 2-3 hours, you can decorate the top with powdered pistachios and candied cherries according to your preference. Enjoy your meal!