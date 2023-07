Turkish ‘Bee-Man’ dreams to set Guinness World Record

A Turkish beekeeper, known as the 'Bee-Man,' is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most bees covering a person. Abdulvahap Semo, hailing from the Van province in eastern Türkiye, aims to achieve this feat by having around 60 kilograms of bees cover his body.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 21.07.2023 14:52 Share This Album





Subscribe