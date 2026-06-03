US Defense Secretary blocks promotions of senior air force officers: report

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has blocked the appointment of nine Air Force colonels and also delayed the promotion of at least two dozen more senior officers, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The report said that Hegseth is targeting officers based on their race or gender, ties to the previous administration's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, or perceived lack of loyalty.

The identities of the nine Air Force officers passed over for promotion remain unknown. The Pentagon chief has also delayed or blocked senior Army and Navy promotions, according to the report.

Hegseth took office pledging to remove what he called "woke" admirals and generals, arguing that the administration of former President Joe Biden had promoted some to meet diversity quotas rather than merit.

Since his confirmation last year, he has fired or sidelined more than 20 flag officers, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown, who is Black, and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's first female chief of operations.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said military promotions are based solely on merit and the Pentagon "will never consider the color of a service member's skin or their gender as a factor in promotions."

Under US law, only the president can remove an officer's name from a promotion list. The Pentagon chief may recommend removal, but must do so in writing to the president.

The report said that it was unclear whether Hegseth followed this process.





