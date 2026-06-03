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News World Kremlin says it will keep striking Ukraine 'systematically' after drone attack on St Petersburg

Kremlin says it will keep striking Ukraine 'systematically' after drone attack on St Petersburg

The Kremlin underlined on Wednesday that Russia would continue to launch systematic strikes against Ukraine, following a drone attack by Ukraine on an oil terminal and naval base in St. Petersburg, just hours before President Vladimir Putin was set to inaugurate a high-profile economic forum.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 03,2026
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KREMLIN SAYS IT WILL KEEP STRIKING UKRAINE SYSTEMATICALLY AFTER DRONE ATTACK ON ST PETERSBURG

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would ⁠keep ⁠striking Ukraine systematically after Ukrainian drones struck an oil ⁠terminal and naval base in St Petersburg hours before President Vladimir Putin's showcase economic forum got underway.

Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles, drones: Ukrainian military RUSSIA LAUNCHES MASSIVE ATTACK ON UKRAINE WITH MISSILES, DRONES: UKRAINIAN MILITARY

"I ⁠would like ⁠to remind you of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which states ⁠that our responses will be systematic in nature, and indeed they already are," Kremlin spokesman ⁠Dmitry ‌Peskov ‌told reporters when ⁠asked ‌about the Ukrainian attack on St ⁠Petersburg.