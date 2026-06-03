Kremlin says it will keep striking Ukraine 'systematically' after drone attack on St Petersburg

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would keep striking Ukraine systematically after Ukrainian drones struck an oil terminal and naval base in St Petersburg hours before President Vladimir Putin's showcase economic forum got underway.
"I would like to remind you of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which states that our responses will be systematic in nature, and indeed they already are," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the Ukrainian attack on St Petersburg.