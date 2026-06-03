Kremlin says it will keep striking Ukraine 'systematically' after drone attack on St Petersburg

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would ⁠keep ⁠striking Ukraine systematically after Ukrainian drones struck an oil ⁠terminal and naval base in St Petersburg hours before President Vladimir Putin's showcase economic forum got underway.

"I ⁠would like ⁠to remind you of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which states ⁠that our responses will be systematic in nature, and indeed they already are," Kremlin spokesman ⁠Dmitry ‌Peskov ‌told reporters when ⁠asked ‌about the Ukrainian attack on St ⁠Petersburg.





