ISRAELS FAR-RIGHT MINISTER REVIVES BILL TO RESTRICT MOSQUE CALLS TO PRAYER

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has renewed efforts to limit the volume of the Muslim call to prayer from mosques across the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, reviving a controversial legislative proposal that has drawn criticism in the past.

In a video shared on social media, Ben-Gvir complained about the sound of the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, describing it as a disturbance and vowing to take action.

"I will stop the noise coming from the mosques," he said, adding that he intended to change the current situation.

Ben-Gvir, known for his hardline positions towards Palestinians, has previously advocated measures targeting Islamic religious practices. His Jewish Power party has submitted a bill to the Israeli parliament aimed at restricting the use of mosque loudspeakers nationwide.

The proposal, which passed a parliamentary committee on 31 May and was forwarded for further debate, would prohibit the installation or operation of mosque sound systems without official permission.

Under the proposed legislation, violations could result in fines of up to 50,000 shekels (approximately $17,500). Permissions would reportedly be granted based on the intensity of the sound and the mosque's proximity to residential areas.

In 2024, Ben-Gvir instructed police to confiscate loudspeakers from mosques and issue fines over noise complaints, a move that sparked criticism from Palestinian groups and human rights advocates.





