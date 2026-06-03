Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday as a "clear violation" of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian aggression and the blatant violation" of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait.

Reiterating its "categorical rejection" of the attacks, the ministry said the strikes constitute a "clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations" and undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

It renewed its solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and "full support" for any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability.