China urges US, Iran to ‘honor’ ceasefire amid ‘renewed warfare’

China on Wednesday called on the US and Iran to "honor" the ceasefire, urging the warring sides against "renewed warfare."

"China is deeply concerned over the current situation," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

The statement from the Chinese government came after the US said it conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in "response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East."

It added that the US army and its partner military forces intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones.

Kuwait also said its air defense systems responded to "hostile" missile and drone attacks in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mao said the "renewed warfare serves no one's interest."

"We hope relevant parties can cherish the opportunities of peace, honor ceasefire commitment and keep momentum of negotiation, stick to dispute settlement through political and diplomatic means, and realize a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date and create necessary conditions for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Middle East," she added.

The US and Iran have engaged in fresh air strikes despite a ceasefire in place since April 8 after the US and Israel initiated a war on Iran on Feb. 28.





