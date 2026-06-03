TRUMP SAYS HE WAS DISTURBED AT ISRAELS PM NETANYAHU CONSTANTLY FIGHTING WITH LEBANON

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged having a harsh exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying in an interview broadcast Wednesday that he was not happy with Israel's fighting with Lebanon.
"I did," Trump said in an interview on the "Pod Force One" podcast. "I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know."
Trump went on to say he and Netanyahu get along very well.
Trump said that gas prices in the United States would come down when the Iran conflict ends and that inflation at the moment is not "very much."
"We don't have very much inflation. Look, if you take away just the price of gasoline, the energy, we have very little inflation," Trump told the podcast.