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News World Trump says he was disturbed at Israel's PM Netanyahu constantly fighting with Lebanon

Trump says he was disturbed at Israel's PM Netanyahu constantly fighting with Lebanon

In a podcast interview, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing conflicts with Lebanon, describing the situation as concerning. Trump also acknowledged that his recent conversations with Netanyahu had been tense.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 03,2026
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TRUMP SAYS HE WAS DISTURBED AT ISRAELS PM NETANYAHU CONSTANTLY FIGHTING WITH LEBANON

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged having ⁠a harsh ⁠exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying ⁠in an interview broadcast Wednesday that he was not happy with Israel's fighting with Lebanon.

"I ⁠did," Trump ⁠said in an interview on the "Pod Force One" podcast. "I wouldn't say angry. I ⁠was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you ⁠know."

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Trump ‌went ‌on to ⁠say ‌he and Netanyahu get ⁠along very ⁠well.

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Trump said that gas prices ⁠in the United States would come down when the Iran conflict ends and that inflation ⁠at ⁠the moment is not "very much."

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"We don't have very much inflation. Look, if ⁠you take away just the price of gasoline, the energy, we ⁠have ‌very ‌little inflation," Trump ⁠told ‌the podcast.