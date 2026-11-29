Swiss voters headed to the polls on Sunday to decide on four national proposals concerning fireworks restrictions, arms export rules, pension financing and marriage taxation.

Voting will conclude at noon local time (1100GMT), with federal authorities set to begin publishing results as counting progresses across the country's 26 cantons.

The fireworks initiative, opposed by the Federal Council and parliament, seeks to ban the sale and use of noisy fireworks to protect people, animals and the environment.

The proposal would allow cantons to authorize exceptions for major public events.

Meanwhile, a proposed amendment to the War Material Act would exempt 36 partner countries from a general ban on arms exports to countries involved in armed conflicts.

Such exports would have to be compatible with Switzerland's neutrality and its foreign and security policy interests.

The amendment, backed by the government and parliament, would also ease re-export restrictions and give the Federal Council greater discretion over export approvals in exceptional circumstances.

However, export authorizations would still have to comply with neutrality law, human rights requirements and Switzerland's other international obligations.

Direct arms exports to Ukraine would remain prohibited under the proposed rules.

Voters will also decide whether to raise the standard value-added tax rate from 8.1% to 8.5% to partially finance an additional annual pension payment approved in March 2024.

The proposal, supported by the Federal Council and parliament, comes ahead of the first additional pension payment in December.

The fourth proposal seeks to eliminate tax disadvantages faced by married couples while retaining joint taxation at the federal level.

The Federal Council and parliament recommend rejecting the proposal, arguing that the adoption of individual taxation already addresses these disadvantages.

Three of the four proposals require a majority of both voters and cantons, while the amendment to the War Material Act requires only a popular majority.