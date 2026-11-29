Spain votes as conservatives, far right seek to end Sanchez’s rule

Polls opened in Spain's general election on Sunday, with conservatives and the far right seeking a parliamentary majority to end Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's eight years in office.

Voting began at 9 am local time (0800GMT) across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. Polling places in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off northwestern Africa which is an hour behind, are due to open an hour later.

More than 38.6 million people are eligible to vote in the election, which will determine the composition of the 350-seat Congress of Deputies and elect 209 senators.

Most pre-election polls suggested the conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox could together secure a parliamentary majority.

However, Spain's five-day ban on publishing election polls means those surveys predate Thursday's only four-way debate. Left-wing parties hope their performance in that debate and concerns about Vox entering government will help mobilize voters.

The campaign ended on Friday with rival leaders urging their supporters to turn out, followed by Saturday's mandatory pause in campaigning, known as the day of reflection.

"A progressive majority is within sight," Sanchez told supporters at his closing rally in Madrid, calling for another four years in government.

The Socialist leader urged voters to defend the social advances made under his administration and prevent the right from reversing them.

His main opponent, Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, closed his campaign in Seville with a pledge to turn electoral victory into power.

"This time we are going to do it-not just win, but govern," he said.

- Integrity disputes, televised debate

The Popular Party won the most seats in the 2023 election but failed to secure enough parliamentary support to form a government. Sanchez retained office through agreements with left-wing and regional parties.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal, who held his final rally in Valencia, also warned supporters against assuming the election was already won.

"I hope to come out on Sunday and tell you: 'Mission accomplished, Pedro Sanchez is leaving,'" he said, urging a large turnout and arguing that opinion polls alone would not deliver a majority government.

The closing days of the campaign also brought disputes over electoral integrity. Sanchez urged Feijoo and Abascal to accept the result after they raised suspicions about overseas voting, postal ballots, and citizenship procedures.

Meanwhile, Ada Colau, leader of the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition, closed out her campaign in Madrid after a performance in Thursday's four-way televised debate that many analysts judged the strongest.

"We know what is at stake. People's lives are at stake, and we will never give up," she said.

Polling places close at 8 pm local time, with voting ending in the Canary Islands at 9 pm mainland time (2000GMT).

The Interior Ministry will begin publishing provisional results from that point, with a clearer picture expected later in the night as counting progresses.

The provisional count is typically largely complete by around midnight local time, although close contests and the subsequent counting of overseas ballots can leave some seats unresolved.