Pakistan deploys troops to Saudi Arabia in face of growing attacks by Houthis

Pakistan has sent troops to Saudi Arabia under "agreed commitments and the established framework of defence cooperation," Islamabad said on Sunday, as the Yemeni Houthi group has stepped up its attacks on Riyadh's oil and economic infrastructure,

A send-off ceremony on Saturday for army troops proceeding to Saudi Arabia was attended by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Omer Ahmed Bokhari, and Pakistan Army Commander Lahore Corps Lt. Gen. Muhammad Umer Bashir, the military said in a statement.

The deployment comes days after the defense and foreign ministers of the trilateral Mecca defense pact met in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and reaffirmed their support for defending the oil-rich kingdom.

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries," a Pakistan Army statement said.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the kingdom's security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (the Two Noble Sanctuaries in Mecca and Medina), it added.

The troops, it said, will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defense cooperation.

"This deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom's defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns," the statement added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked a mutual defense pact last year to defend each other in case of an attack by a third country.

It led to a trilateral pact signed this August in Mecca by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The agreement aims to strengthen the security of the three countries through collective deterrence and defense.