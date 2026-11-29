Two Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed and others wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, amid Tel Aviv's continued violations of last year's ceasefire agreement.

Majd Shadi Masoud, 16, was killed after being struck by a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone in the Bir al-Naaja area in northern Gaza, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu.

The same medical source reported that several Palestinians sustained minor to moderate injuries after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a gathering of civilians in the same area.

In central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said a 17-year-old teenage male was shot in the head by Israeli forces in Deir al-Balah, calling his injuries serious.

Eyewitnesses also told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in the southeastern part of Deir al-Balah.

Local sources also reported that military vehicles and a helicopter opened heavy fire early Sunday toward the Abu al-Ajin area east of Deir al-Balah, coinciding with artillery shelling around the area.

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said 24-year-old Palestinian Nafiz Naji Misran was killed and others wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting the Al-Aqsa University headquarters west of Khan Younis.

An Israeli drone targeted a room inside the university compound, which is sheltering displaced people, local sources said.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing 1,720 Palestinians and wounding 6,201 others as of Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza since 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounding over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the territory's infrastructure.