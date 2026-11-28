Netanyahu agrees to let Eisenkot serve first as Israeli premier in proposed unity government

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he was willing to let Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot serve first as prime minister under a proposed rotation agreement to form a national unity government.

In a statement, Netanyahu said he would abandon his Likud party's principle that the largest party should lead the government first.

"In light of the magnitude of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that does not have the ability to deal with this danger," Netanyahu said in a statement: "My responsibility as a leader requires me to put everything aside, including the principle of the largest party."

Netanyahu alleged that Arab parties could use their influence in parliament to advance family reunification measures granting citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and establish Arab autonomy in Galilee and the Negev.

He also claimed that leaders of the Joint List would constrain military decisions by a left-led government.

Netanyahu called for "immediate, genuine and intensive negotiations" on forming a unity government, saying he expected Eisenkot's side to show similar willingness to compromise.

Eisenkot did not immediately respond to the proposal.

In a statement on Friday, he said many Israelis wanted a unity government composed exclusively of Zionist parties that would pass a national service law applying to everyone.





