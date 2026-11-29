Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Kyiv is ready to halt fighting along the current front line, describing such a move as a "very big compromise."

"We are ready for such steps, to stay and stop where we are. We say ceasefire on the contact line. Is it a compromise? Of course, a very big compromise," he told Al Jazeera in an interview.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin "doesn't want to go out from our land," adding that Kyiv was therefore prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line and pursue a diplomatic settlement.

He also expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would continue efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year, without a settlement coming solely at Ukraine's expense.

"I hope that he will continue to find some way how to end this war without only the situation when Ukraine has to pay for this because it's not correct," Zelenskyy said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that another round of US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine was planned in Abu Dhabi, although no date had been set.

Those talks were the first since negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February. Abu Dhabi also hosted two earlier rounds of trilateral talks in January and February.