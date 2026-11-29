Pakistan urges 'influential' world powers to move 'beyond expressions of concern' on Palestine

Pakistan on Sunday urged the UN and "influential" world powers to move "beyond expressions of concern" and take concrete and meaningful steps to end Israel's atrocities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

On Nov. 29, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Islamabad called on the international community to ensure accountability for violations of international law, facilitate unhindered humanitarian assistance, and advance a credible political process towards the establishment of an "independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

President Asif Zardari, in a statement, also reaffirmed Pakistan's "principled and unwavering" support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate right to freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

"The continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with its devastating loss of civilian lives, destruction of homes and essential infrastructure, forced displacement and severe shortages of basic necessities, remains a matter of grave concern," he said.

The denial of the Palestinian people's inalienable rights cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely, Zardari added.

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan remains firmly committed to a just, lasting, and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian question, in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He said the government and people of Pakistan reaffirm their "unwavering" solidarity with Palestinians in their just struggle for freedom, dignity, and the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.