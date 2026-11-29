Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot began talks Sunday on forming a national unity government.

Citing the Yashar party, Israeli news website Ynet reported that the two leaders were meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, with separate talks underway between their parties' negotiating teams.

The meeting follows an invitation from Eisenkot on Saturday after Netanyahu announced that he was willing to let Eisenkot serve first as prime minister under a proposed rotation arrangement, with Netanyahu initially serving as alternate prime minister.

Eisenkot said the talks should be based on a detailed policy proposal he had sent Netanyahu a week earlier through a private communication channel established at Netanyahu's request.

He said he had yet to receive a response on the issues raised in the proposal.

Eisenkot's initial mandate to form a government expires Dec. 6. He can request a one-time, 14-day extension from President Isaac Herzog.