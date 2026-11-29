United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Saturday he was "shocked and saddened" by the killing of two Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staff at a clinic in Gaza.

The strike on Friday night came despite a ceasefire in the war-shattered Palestinian territory, and drew swift condemnation from the head of the UN's World Health Organization.

MSF said it was "devastated" by the killings of the men, who it confirmed were working as watchmen at the clinic, and denounced "a direct hit" on the organisation.

"Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it wrote on X.

Guterres "stands in solidarity with MSF" and "reiterates that all parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the obligation to protect hospitals, clinics, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers", the United Nations said in a statement.

The Palestinian ambassador to France, Hala Abou Hassira, said her 25-year-old cousin was one of the men killed, calling him "the kindest of us all".

"Neither humanitarian facilities, nor clinics, nor their staff are spared Israeli barbarity," she wrote on X.

On Saturday, AFP footage showed distraught mourners weeping over the body of Ahmad Abou Hassira, stroking and kissing his face before carrying him through the streets for the funeral procession.

"He was an unarmed civilian with no affiliation to any political faction or military organisation in the Gaza Strip. He was targeted while performing his work," one of his relatives, also called Ahmad Abou Hassira, told AFP.

"We call upon the international community to take action to put an end to this ongoing criminality, the daily killings and the bloodshed," he added.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quick to slam the strike.

"Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable," he posted on X. "These attacks MUST STOP."

MSF said the strike brought the number of its workers killed in Gaza to 17.

It has previously said it takes seriously allegations from Israeli authorities that its staff have links to terrorism.

The group would "never knowingly employ people engaging in military activity" and has rigorous recruitment procedures, it says.

The devastating Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people.

The massive Israeli offensive in response has left most of Gaza in ruins and killed more than 74,700 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

A ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025 has not stopped the bloodshed.

More than 1,650 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the truce, according to an AFP tally based on data from the ministry.

In the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.







