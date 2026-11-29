Trump calls flooding of Washington golf course 'act of God,' urges judge to allow disputed renovation

US President Donald Trump on Saturday stepped up pressure on a federal judge blocking his administration's controversial plans to renovate a golf course in Washington, DC, describing recent flooding at the site as an "act of God."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that a recent storm had "completely destroyed" the park housing the East Potomac Golf Links.

"It is totally WIPED OUT, including the already eroding seawalls, which have collapsed along the Potomac, and the road, which has largely followed this wall — Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides," Trump wrote.

"God must have been watching the problems we've been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built," he added, describing the flooding as an "Act of God!"

US District Judge Ana Reyes last week extended a temporary restraining order blocking the closure of the federally owned park through at least Dec. 12, citing scheduling difficulties related to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8, during which acting National Park Service Director Jessica Bowron is expected to testify against requests by a preservationist group and two golfers for a longer injunction.

The Trump administration has argued that the golf course is unsafe and requires renovations, including repairs to a seawall, claims strongly disputed by many local Washingtonians who use the public course.

Reyes, appointed by former President Joe Biden, has questioned the urgency of the proposed renovations, pointing to the administration's decision earlier this year to terminate its contract with a nonprofit group responsible for maintaining the course.

Trump said the Interior Department was urging Reyes "to immediately allow this wonderful Project to proceed, without further delay."

"In the end, she will be very proud of the final product," he wrote, describing the case as "ridiculous and frivolous."

The Trump administration has already appealed Reyes' order.