Iran said a US drone struck a fishing boat carrying three people in the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported on Sunday.

Tehran and Washington are in a standoff over the vital energy corridor, with the US military working to escort ships transiting the waterway in defiance of the Islamic Republic's attempts to close it.

Rescuers are searching for the boat's owner after it was struck off Sirik County in southern Iran, state media said, quoting the Iranian military.

Two people travelling on the boat had been found and taken to hospital, it said.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the war, which ignited in February after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, have stalled, especially since the collapse of a June deal that laid out a pathway to a permanent settlement.

Iran has said Hormuz could be open within two days but only if Washington agreed to its list of demands, which include lifting a blockade on the strait.







