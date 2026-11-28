Iran and the US are exchanging messages through Qatar and Pakistan, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

Amiri Moghadam said Tehran was reviewing several ideas and proposals put forward by the two mediators and that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was taking part in the talks.

He did not disclose the contents of the proposals.

Separately, the ambassador said Iran welcomed diplomatic initiatives led by China and Russia to end the war in Yemen and recognize the "realities on the ground."

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.



