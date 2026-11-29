North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in early December as part of a visit to China, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported Sunday, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

South Korean media have also reported that Kim could travel to China soon, possibly to discuss recent events, including a meeting of the leaders of China, the US and Russia earlier this month. The three met in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Kim last visited China on Oct. 24, when he spent a day in the border city of Dandong in northeastern Liaoning province. He held talks there with Wang Huning, the fourth-ranking official in the Chinese Communist Party. Kim did not meet Xi on that trip.

On Saturday, fences could be seen along the tracks used by trains between China and North Korea in Dandong. Similar fencing went up there in September last year, when Kim traveled through the city aboard a special train to Beijing. Security was tight during that visit, and people near the tracks were urged to leave.